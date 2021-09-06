Ahmedabad, Sep 6 (PTI) The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution on Monday visited a silo complex of 50,000 metric tonnes capacity of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) constructed in Bhankoda village in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district, an official said.

The silo, built using modern storage technology to store wheat, has mechanised operations that need less manpower compared to conventional silos and provides longer storage of up to three years while keeping the grain quality intact, he said.

Members of the Standing Committee, headed by Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay and including nine other MPs as well as officials, visited the silo complex, which became operational in April this year, and also reviewed the public distribution system (PDS), said FCI (Gujarat) General Manager Shrikant Prasad.

Total Agri Services, the firm that built the silo for FCI, said it had created an integrated logistics park spanning 50 acres having silo storage for food grains, normal warehouse and domestic container terminal with a private freight terminal.

The Standing Committee members will hold an informal discussion with Gujarat chief secretary as well representatives of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Tuesday before leaving for Mumbai the next day.

