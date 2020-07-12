Ahmedabad, Jul 12 (PTI) Gujarat reported its highest single-day spike of 879 coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, which pushed its overall tally of patients to 41,897, the health department said.

With the death of 13 more COVID-19 patients, the fatality count rose to 2,047, it said.

Also Read | Kerala Gold Smuggling Case | Statement of Third Accused, Based in Dubai, Recovered Over Phone: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 12, 2020.

The number of recovered patients in the state grew to 29,189 after 513 of them were discharged on Sunday, the department said in a release.

The state currently has 10,661 active cases.

Also Read | Rajasthan Govt Crisis: Sachin Pilot Not to Attend Congress Legislative Party Meeting Tomorrow, Reports Say 30 MLAs to Follow Him if He Quits.

The condition of as many as 67 patients is critical, while that of 10,594 others is stable, the department said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 41,897, new cases: 879, deaths: 2,047, discharged: 29,189, active cases: 10,661 and people tested so far: 4,64,646.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)