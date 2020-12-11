Ahmedabad, Dec 11 (PTI) A total of 1,223 people tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, taking the state's cumulative tally to 2,25,304 on Friday, the health department said.

Thirteen patients succumbed to the infection during the day. With this, the death toll reached 4,148, it said in the statement.

As many as 1,403 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which took the overall recovery count to 2,07,529, it said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,25,304, new cases 1,223, deaths 4,148, discharged 2,07,529, active cases 13,627 and people tested so far 85,53,164.

