Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 16 (ANI): In a pioneering move toward improving healthcare for tribal communities, Gujarat has become the first state in India to launch a Tribal Genome Sequencing Project, Tribal Development Minister Dr. Kuber Dindor announced at a high-level dialogue held in Gandhinagar.

The initiative aims to enhance understanding of genetic health risks within tribal populations and improve access to personalised healthcare solutions.

The consultation was chaired by Dr. Kuber Dindor, Gujarat's Minister for Tribal Development, along with State Tribal Development Minister Kunvarji Halpati.

The project will be implemented by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC).

Under this initiative, 2,000 individuals from tribal communities across 17 districts of Gujarat will undergo genome sequencing. The aim is to build a genetic database that could lead to the early detection and better treatment of inherited diseases, such as sickle cell anaemia, thalassemia, and certain forms of cancer.

Additionally, it will identify markers for natural immunity and allow health profiles to be linked with tailored medical care.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Dindor stated, "This project will serve as a milestone--bridging the gap between science and tradition--toward a healthier and more prosperous future for our tribal communities. It's not just a scientific initiative, but a focused campaign to bring long-term improvements in tribal health."

Experts participating in the dialogue emphasised the critical role of genomic data in tribal healthcare.

They noted that the project is not merely about scientific discovery, but about empowering communities through modern technology and advanced data analysis.

The initiative will feature cutting-edge facilities for everything from physical sample collection to the interpretation of genetic data.

The Tribal Genome Project also addresses the longstanding gap in genomic data for India's tribal populations.

Approved under the 2025-26 state budget, the project, titled "Creation of Reference Genome Database for Tribal Population in Gujarat", seeks to create a vital reference database for future research and policy planning.

Prominent attendees at the event included Members of Parliament and MLAs from Gujarat's tribal regions, Principal Secretary of Science and Technology Ms. Mona Khandhar, Principal Secretary of Tribal Development Ms. Shahmeena Husain, Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr. Vikrant Pandey, GSBTM Mission Director Shri Digvijaysinh Jadeja, GBRC Director Prof. Chaitanya Joshi, and Tribal Development Commissioner Shri Ashish Kumar, along with leading scientists and representatives from tribal communities.

This landmark initiative not only sets Gujarat apart in biotechnology but also reflects the state's commitment to inclusive development and scientific progress. (ANI)

