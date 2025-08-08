Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 8 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday inaugurated the Urban Forest Park in Lambha Ward, Ahmedabad South Zone, developed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation under the PPP model. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also unveiled the statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda at the park, according to a release issued by the Gujarat CMO.

The Urban Forest in Lambha Ward has been developed over an area of 4,464 square meters at a cost of ₹55 lakh. Around 8,000 indigenous trees--including Teak (Tectona grandis), Khair (Cutch tree), Bamboo, Siris (Albizia lebbeck), Sissu( Dalbergia sissoo), and Arjun( Terminalia arjuna)--have been planted using the Miyawaki method. A 250-meter-long walkway has also been constructed as part of the development.

At the inauguration of the Urban Forest Park, Ahmedabad Mayor Smt. Pratibha Jain, Municipal Commissioner Shri Banchhanidhi Pani, local MLAs, corporators, and senior officials of the Municipal Corporation were present.

Notably, under the leadership of CM Patel, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is dedicated to transforming Ahmedabad into the cleanest city in India, the release said.

To transform Clean City Ahmedabad into a Green City, the Municipal Corporation, under the guidance of the Chief Minister, has initiated the campaign "Mission Four Million Trees - 2025" with a target of planting 40 lakh trees. As of 7th August 2025, a total of 27,11,443 trees have already been planted.

With 66.77% of the 40 lakh tree plantation target already achieved, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is set to complete the remaining plantation work promptly in the coming days.

Thus far, in Ahmedabad city, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has developed Oxygen Parks/Urban Forests at 198 plots, using the Miyawaki method and dense plantation techniques.

The release said, "Across various zones of Ahmedabad, a total of 198 Oxygen Parks/Urban Forests have been developed -- including 58 in the East Zone, 30 in the West Zone, 29 in the North Zone, 18 in the South Zone, 32 in the North-West Zone, and 31 in the South-West Zone".

Additionally, Ahmedabad city has a total of 310 public gardens, including 19 in the Central Zone, 30 in the East Zone, 82 in the West Zone, 40 in the North Zone, 40 in the South Zone, 68 in the North-West Zone, and 31 in the South-West Zone.In the past six years, the Garden Department of Ahmedabad has planted over one crore trees across the city.

"Regarding tree plantation done over the past six years: In 2019-20: 11,58,387 trees were planted, In 2020-21: 10,13,856 trees, In 2021-22: 12,82,014 trees, In 2022-23: 20,75,431 trees, In 2023-24: 20,061,90 trees and in 2024-25: 30,13,151 trees have been planted so far", said the release. (ANI)

