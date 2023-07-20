Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 20 (ANI): A high-end luxury car killed nine, and injured several people on a flyover near ISKCON temple on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) Highway here, police said on Thursday adding that the accused driver is admitted to hospital.

"Last night a Jaguar car killed 9 people and injured 10-11 people. The driver has been admitted to hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic West, Ahmedabad, Nita Desai said.

Also Read | Cisco Layoffs: Networking Giant Lays Off Employees Across Business Units in Fresh Round of Job Cuts.

She said that as per the doctor's advice, the police will arrest the driver.

Taking note of the accident, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Rape-Murder Case: Youth Rapes and Kills Minor Boy, Dumps Body Into Water Tank in Dharampuri.

Taking to Twitter, CM said, "The accident that happened last night at ISKCON Bridge in Ahmedabad is very sad. I express my heartfelt condolences. The state government has given Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)