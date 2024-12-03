Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 3 (ANI): Gujarat, renowned for pioneering innovative initiatives and technologies, is leading the Nano Revolution in agriculture.

According to an official release, farmers across the state have embraced advanced practices like drip irrigation, mulching, and drone-assisted pesticide spraying.

Following this progressive trend, Nano Urea (liquid) has seen widespread adoption, with over 20 lakh farmers in Gujarat now utilizing this game-changing fertilizer. Sales data highlights its rising popularity.

Nano Urea bottle sales in Gujarat surged from 8,75,000 in 2021-22 to 17,65,204 in 2022-23 and further to 26,03,637 in 2023-24.

To double farmers' incomes and achieve self-reliance in food grains, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed for the adoption of scientific methods and technological innovations in agriculture.

Guided by this vision, IFFCO's scientists have developed Nano Urea (liquid), along with the newly launched Nano Urea Plus and Nano DAP, all crafted with indigenous technology.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government is promoting these advanced alternatives to conventional Urea and DAP, empowering farmers for a prosperous future.

In 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world's first Nano Urea (liquid) plant in Kalol, near Gandhinagar.

This state-of-the-art facility, developed by IFFCO, boasts a production capacity of 1.75 lakh litres per day and holds a patent for this innovative indigenous nano fertilizer.

IFFCO has also begun exporting Nano Urea to countries like Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and Brazil while showcasing its cutting-edge Nano Fertilizer technology in the USA.

Nano Urea Plus and Nano DAP (liquid) effectively address nitrogen and phosphorus deficiencies in crops.

Unlike traditional white granular Urea and DAP, which suffer from low absorption rates, liquid nano fertilizers deliver ultrafine particles that are absorbed directly through plant leaves. This ensures minimal wastage and maximum efficiency.

Remarkably, a single 500-millilitre bottle of Nano Urea or Nano DAP can cover an acre of farmland in one application, revolutionizing fertilizer use and enhancing agricultural sustainability.

Nano Fertilizers (Nano Urea Plus and Nano DAP) offer a transformative alternative to conventional fertilizers, significantly reducing transportation and storage costs.

Their compact design allows farmers to easily carry bottles to their fields, eliminating the need for large storage facilities.

Each bottle of Nano Urea Plus (liquid) matches the efficacy of a 45-kilogram bag of traditional Urea. Experts observe that Nano Fertilizers not only boost agricultural productivity but also enhance crop quality.

Economically advantageous, they reduce farming expenses while increasing yields, ultimately leading to higher incomes for farmers.

To meet domestic demand for Urea and DAP, the government imports lakhs of tons of these fertilizers annually, providing substantial subsidies to ensure their affordability for farmers.

The adoption of Nano Urea Plus and Nano DAP promises significant savings, reducing the reliance on imports and subsidies.

This shift aligns with the vision of making India self-reliant in the fertilizer sector, with Nano Fertilizers playing a pivotal role in achieving this goal.

In today's era of pollution and global warming, Nano Urea (liquid) and Nano DAP (liquid) offer eco-friendly solutions for sustainable farming.

Experts confirm that their use helps prevent environmental pollution, protecting water and soil quality while improving groundwater and air quality.

Moreover, their non-toxic nature ensures the preservation of soil nutrients, making them a sustainable and responsible choice for agriculture. (ANI)

