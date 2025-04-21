In a shocking incident in Delhi court, a convict and his lawyer reportedly threatened and hurled abuses at the woman judge in open court following conviction in a cheque bounce case. According to a report in Bar and Bench, the accused even tried to hurl an object at the woman judge because she did not deliver an order in his favour. Post this, the accused instructed his lawyer to do whatever it takes to secure a favorable judgment for him. "Tu hai kya cheez .............ki tu bahar mil dekhte hai kaise zinda ghar jaati hai........(Who even are you... just meet me outside and let's see how you make it back home alive)," the accused told the woman judge. ‘A Few Taunts Here and There Is a Part of Everyday Life’, Says Supreme Court While Quashing Section 498A IPC Case Against Woman’s Father-in-Law and Mother-in-Law.

Accused Threatens Woman Judge in Delhi Court

“Tu hai kya cheez .............ki tu bahar mil dekhte hai kaise zinda ghar jaati hai........(Who even are you... just meet me outside and let's see how you make it back home alive)," the accused told the judge as noted in the Court's order. Read more: https://t.co/50NFN1oRkg pic.twitter.com/rQqky0WerV — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) April 21, 2025

