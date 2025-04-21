San Francisco, April 21: The next wave of Microsoft layoffs is expected to be announced in May 2025, which will affect non-tech and middle level management employees. This year, Microsoft laid off 2,000 employees from its cloud and customer divisions, citing low performance. The company said it was re-evaluating its performance review process amid job cuts. Satya Nadella-led company announced the workforce reduction, which shocked some employees.

Microsoft is reportedly planning to announce another round of layoffs in May 2025 as a part of its restructuring efforts. It is not yet known how many employees will be affected by the Microsoft May 2025 layoffs, but the numbers could be hundreds. The reports hinted that the tech giant would cut employees from middle management and increase the numbers of technical staff and engineers. Barack Obama on AI: Former US President Warns Artificial Intelligence Can Cause Mass Employment of Highly Skilled Workers, Says It Can Already Code 60–70% Better Than Programmers.

According to reports, the tech giant may increase the ratio of engineers across all its business units. The shift in employees can be seen as the company aiming to focus on artificial intelligence (AI) or similar projects. The report mentioned that the company might shift the engineer-to-project manager ratio from 5:5:1 to 10:1, making it leaner. Tech leaders have been taking the same approach by hiring engineers to focus on the current technology amid the threat of rising competition.

The reports have hinted that Microsoft layoffs will be implemented on employees with a consistently low performance rating. Satya Nadella-led company aims to focus on employees with high-performance scores and terminate others amid its streamlining process. In the upcoming Microsoft May layoffs, the company may target non-tech roles. The same strategy was used by the company to lay off 2,000 employees earlier this year. Tech Layoffs 2025 Continue: 28,728 Employees Laid Off by 111 Companies So Far This Year Due to Various Reasons; Check Details.

This year, 111 companies have laid off 28,728 employees for various reasons. Tech layoffs continue to rise amid global economic conditions, competition, and other factors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2025 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).