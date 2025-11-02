Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 2 (ANI): The Sekhon IAF Marathon 2025, a half-marathon with 10 km and 5 km runs, was organised in Gujarat on Sunday.

The event, which was a tribute to Flying Officer Nirmaljeet Singh Sekhon, was attended by a large group of people.

Wing Commander BS Rathore confirmed that more than 900 people registered and over 800 participated in the race across three categories (5 km, 10 km, 21 km).

"This event is a fitting tribute to the only Param Vir Chakra awardee of the Indian Air Force, Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh... this event has been organ ized to commemorate his legacy and valor... 900 people registered... and over 800 people participated in the marathon within three categories, which were 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km," he stated.

The event was flagged off by the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southwestern Air Command, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Wg Cdr BS Rathore said.

He further appreciated the enthusiasm and energy of the participants at the marathon.

Meanwhile on Friday, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged off the 'Sardar@150 Unity March' organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Chief Minister flagged off the Unity March from the statue of Sardar Patel located at Sardar Patel Colony in Naranpura at 7:30 am.

The march began from Sardar Patel Colony in Naranpura, proceeded along Sardar Patel Stadium Road and C.G. Road, and concluded at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on Ashram Road. (ANI)

