Navsari, February 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a visit to Gujarat held a mega roadshow in the state's Navsari district on Thursday afternoon. The Prime Minister received a warm welcome from the local people of Navsari. Scores of people gathered to welcome and cheer for the Prime Minister. Thousands of spectators including children, youth, and elderly of Navsari participated in the roadshow to welcome and catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister waved at the excited gathering during the roadshow where he was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Navsari MP CR Patil. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various projects in Navsari, Gujarat. The projects will encompass important sectors like road, rail, energy, health, internet connectivity, urban development, water supply and tourism. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates New Valinath Mahadev Temple in Mehsana, Announces 1.25 Lakh Houses for the Poor in Gujarat (Watch Video)

A large number of women BJP workers gave PM Modi a heartfelt and distinctive welcome at the massive roadshow as they led his tour vehicle with raised slogans and fluttering flags. The Prime Minister also acknowledged the huge gathering at the roadshow venue as he greeted everyone with folded hands in respect and waved to the others. People were seen taking selfies and clicking pictures, and videos to make the moment unforgettable.

The Prime Minister was then welcomed by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Navsari MP on the stage and presented with a flower garland and a memento. According to an official release, the Prime Minister was scheduled to visit Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh on February 22-23, 2024. Earlier in the day, at around 10:45 AM, in Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister participated in the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF).

At around 12:45 PM, the Prime Minister reached Mahesana and performed pooja and darshan at Valinath Mahadev Temple. At around 1 PM, the Prime Minister participated in a public function in Tarabh, Mahesana where he dedicated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore. At around 4:15 PM, the Prime Minister arrived at Navsari, where he will dedicate and lay the foundation stone and initiate work commencement of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 47,000 crore. 'Desh Ka Baccha Baccha Keh Raha Hai Ki Modi Ne Jo Keh Diya Vo Karke Dikhata Hai', Says PM Narendra Modi in Navsari (Watch Video)

PM Modi Hold Mega Roadshow in Navsari

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Gujarat's Navsari, to push various projects worth Rs 48,000 crore @aishvaryjain reports pic.twitter.com/9n251zRN2b — NDTV (@ndtv) February 22, 2024

At around 6:15 PM, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the country's first PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (MITRA) Park at Vansi Borsi village in Gujarat's Navsari today. The establishment of the 'PM MITRA Park aims to bolster the textiles sector. 'PM MITRA' Parks will help in creating world-class industrial infrastructure that will attract large-scale investment, including foreign direct investment (FDI), and encourage innovation and job creation within the sector. The Ministry of Textiles will oversee the execution of these projects.

