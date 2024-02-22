Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, February 22, dedicated to the nation several development projects in Gujarat's Navsari. Speaking at the event, the Indian Prime Minister said, "Desh ka baccha baccha keh raha hai ki Modi ne jo keh diya vo karke dikhata hai." PM Narendra Modi further said that "Modi ki guarantee yani guarantee pura hone ki guarantee". Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi Dedicates Multiple Development Projects to Nation Including Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway at Public Gathering in Navsari (Watch Video).

Modi Ki Guarantee Yani Guarantee Pura Hone Ki Guarantee

#WATCH | Navsari, Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi says, "...Desh ka baccha baccha keh raha hai ki Modi ne jo keh diya vo karke dikhata hai... Modi ki guarantee yani guarantee pura hone ki guarantee." pic.twitter.com/UmvnfY1cGv — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024

