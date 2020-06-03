India News | Gujarat's COVID-19 Count Up by 485 to 18,117; Deaths 1,222

Ahmedabad, Jun 3 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Gujarat went up to 18,117 on Wednesday after 485 new cases were reported in the state, while the death toll rose to 1,122 as 30 more people succumbed to the infection, the health department said.

The state reported recovery of 318 patients on Wednesday, which took the number of discharged persons to 12,212, it said.

The state has achieved the recovery rate of 67.4 per cent so far, the department said.

There are total4,783 active cases in Gujarat. Sixty- four of these patients are on ventilator support, it added.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 18,117, new cases: 485, deaths: 1,122, discharged: 12,212, active cases: 4,783 and people tested so far: 2,27,898.

