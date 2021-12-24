Gurugram, Dec 24 (PTI) Anganwadi workers on Friday gheraoed Gurugram MLA Sudhir Singla's office and tried to force their way through barricades.

Police managed to control the situation but the protesters said they will start a dharna outside the MLA's office from Saturday.

The anganwadi workers have been protesting for the past 17 days, demanding salary hike and resolution of other issues.

The protesters claimed on Friday that they waited for almost two hours for the MLA but he ignored them.

Sarla, who led the protest, said the MLA did not listen to their problems and left his office from the back door. We will protest again at the MLA's office tomorrow, added Sarla.

When contacted, the MLA said had gone for some programme.

"I will meet them tomorrow and talk to the CM about their demands," he said.

Meanwhile, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader supported the protesters.

AAP leader Dr Sarika Verma said they stand with anganwadi workers as their demands are justified.

