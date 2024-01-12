Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) A special court in Mumbai has said Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana were delaying the trial in the case linked to a row over chanting Hanuman Chalisa and refused to grant them exemption from appearance in court on January 11.

The court asked them to appear on January 19 for framing of charges.

Also Read | Sandeshkhali ED Attack Case: Two Arrested by West Bengal Police From North 24 Parganas District in Enforcement Directorate Team Attacked Case.

Despite the directions of this court, the accused to fail to appear, and it seems they are delaying the trial, Special Judge RN Rokade said.

"It is to be noted here that the accused simply averred in the application they are held up in urgent work in the constituency of Amravati. In the backdrop of the vague application, I am of the considered view sufficient reasons are not put forth for granting personal exemption," the court said on Thursday.

Also Read | PM Modi Inaugurates Atal Setu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Opens Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India's Longest Sea Bridge (Watch Video).

The court said framing of charges against the accused was to take place on January 11 but it can be seen from the 'roznama' that they have not attended court between June 19 and November 21, 2023.

They had not attended court between October 1 and December 14, 2022 as well, the court said.

Amravati Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and Badnera MLA Ravi Rana were booked under Indian Penal Code section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) for allegedly resisting and obstructing a police team that had visited their home in Khar in western Mumbai to arrest them after they announced they would chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of the private residence of then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier, the court had rejected their discharge plea saying, prima facie, there is enough evidence against the applicants based on the statements of the witnesses. Thus, crime under section 353 of IPC is made out, the court had said.

The couple was arrested in April 2022. They had later dropped the plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa citing a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the metropolis at the time.

The duo is out on bail in the case at present.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)