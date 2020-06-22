New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the government was able to bring back Indians stranded overseas with the help of private carriers who joined hands with the Air India under Vande Bharat Mission.

"With private Indian carriers like @airvistara @IndiGo6E & @goairlinesindia joining forces with AI Exp @airindiain, @MEAIndia and our missions abroad, we are able to bring back Indians in even larger numbers under Vande Bharat Mission. Today 6084 people return from different countries," Puri tweeted.

The current repatriation exercise of bringing home Indian nationals stranded in foreign countries amid the pandemic outbreak is taking place under the Government of India's flagship 'Vande Bharat' mission.

The mission which started from May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic is currently in its third phase.

The third phase commenced on June 11. Under this phase, India would operate 550 flights including 191 feeder flights, as per the Civil Aviation Ministry.

As many as 2,50,087 Indian nationals stranded abroad have been repatriated since the beginning of the repatriation mission last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said.

The Indian government has also approved additional flight services to bring back Indian nationals who are still stranded abroad. (ANI)

