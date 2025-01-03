Bhubaneswar, Jan 3 (PTI) Hari Babu Kambhampati was sworn in as the 27th governor of Odisha during a function at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

Orissa High Court Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh administered the oath of office to Kambhampati in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, state ministers, MLAs, MPs, BJP leaders and other dignitaries.

Kambhampati succeeded Raghubar Das, who resigned from the post recently.

He was accorded a guard of honour immediately after the swearing-in ceremony.

Kambhampati arrived here on Thursday afternoon.

Soon after landing here at the airport, he along with his family members visited the Jagannath Temple in Puri and sought the Lord's blessings for the welfare of the state and its people.

Kambhampati, a former governor of Mizoram, was appointed as the governor of Odisha by President Droupadi Murmu on December 24 last year.

