Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], November 15 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday paid obeisance at a Gurudwara in the Ladwa area of Kurukshetra district on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

"I am happy that we all are celebrating the 555th Prakash Purab of Saint Guru Nanak Dev ji. I extend my best wishes to all on this occasion," the CM said.

Saying that the government has worked to reduce the expenses of farmers and increase their income, so a second instalment to farmers has been released today.

"A few days ago to give farmers Rs 2000 per acre, we had approved Rs 5 hundred crore to send to farmers, and today on this occasion we had sent the second instalment of Rs 300 crore for helping farmers," said the CM.

Announcing that the Haryana Government is going to rename a 500 bed hospital, he said, "On the occasion of Prakash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev ji, our govt has decided to name the 500-bed hospital of Gurugram after him,"

The CM said that the Guru Nanak had devoted his entire life for the protection of religion, country and society.

"He also tried to remove the evils prevalent in the society. We are still moving forward by following his teachings and path," the CM added.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as 'Gurpurab', is a sacred festival that marks the birth anniversary of the first guru of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev.

Every year, the auspicious occasion is held on the full moon date of 'Kartik' month, also known as Kartik Purnima. Parkash Utsav is also observed on this day.

On Gurpurab, prayers are held in Gurdwaras throughout the day. The many components of the festival continue until late at night. (ANI)

