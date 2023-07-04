Chandigarh, Jul 4 (PTI) The Haryana Cabinet Tuesday gave a nod for introducing a new scheme for engaging Women Self-help Groups as service providers in the rural water supply scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

While promoting water conservation, the scheme also aims to give SHG members an opportunity to earn additional income as well as gram panchayats to increase revenue from the residents, said an official release here.

The Cabinet, which met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, approved a proposal regarding engaging SHGs for collection of water charges and other related services in rural areas.

Under this scheme, the billing for water charges is proposed to be carried out by village water and sanitation committees which will engage SHG women members for sending online bills.

The distribution and collection of water charges shall be carried out by SHG members as per guidelines of the state rural livelihood mission (SRLM) from time to time.

The scheme has been prepared with close coordination with the Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission (HSRLM).

In another decision, the cabinet approved amendments in the Haryana Outstanding Sportspersons (Group A, B and C) Service Rules, 2021.

As per the amendments, now "Sports events" means all the events of sports which will not be limited by weight category.

This amendment has been carried out to extend benefit to those sportspersons whose events are not played in the Olympics, Commonwealth or Asian Games but in national games and national championships.

Such sportspersons would now be eligible to apply for appointment in government jobs on the basis of outstanding achievements in sports, said the statement.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved the amendments in Freight Assistance Scheme, notified under the Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy (HEEP)- 2020.

Various industrial associations and exporters from the state had requested the government to revise the scheme for all MSMEs and also to review the blockwise capping for motivating exporters.

As per the amendments, a freight subsidy Rs 25 lakh will be provided to defray the transportation cost from the premises of a unit to the seaport, air cargo and international borders.

The cabinet also approved changes in the income criteria of Widow and Destitute Women Pension Scheme.

At present, under The Haryana Pension to Widows and Destitute Women Scheme woman can avail the benefit through the life.

But following the changes, they will get the benefits under the Old Age Samman Allowance Scheme after attaining the age of 60, subject to the eligibility.

The Cabinet also approved the Haryana Micro and Small Enterprises Facilitation Council (Amendment) Rules, 2023.

