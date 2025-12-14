Ambala (Haryana) [India], December 14 (ANI): Haryana's Transport, Labour and Energy Minister Anil Vij had a narrow escape on Sunday when a black-coloured car entered his convoy and rammed into the minister's vehicle. The minister sustained no injuries in the incident.

According to information, the incident took place in the Padav police station area of Ambala. Minister Anil Vij's convoy was coming from the Maharaja Dhaba side when, suddenly, a black car entered the convoy and directly hit the minister's vehicle. Following the collision, security personnel accompanying the convoy acted swiftly, surrounded the car and apprehended the driver.

On receiving information, Padav police reached the spot and took the driver into custody. A medical examination conducted by the police confirmed that the driver had consumed alcohol. During questioning, the driver was identified as Rajinder, a Sub-Inspector posted with the Haryana Police's Special Task Force (STF).

Padav police station SHO Dharmveer said that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections, and the accused sub-inspector has been joined in the investigation. Further investigation is underway, and appropriate action will be taken as per the law.

Earlier, a major road accident occurred in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district on Sunday due to dense fog. A private school bus, which was on an educational tour, collided head-on with a Haryana Roadways bus, resulting in the death of a Class 11 student, while several others were injured.

According to the police, students of the private Aryan School in Charkhi Dadri were travelling to Pratapgarh on an educational trip. Due to dense fog, visibility was poor, resulting in a head-on collision between the school bus and the Roadways bus. In the tragic accident, Class 11 student Ishika, a resident of Gandhinagar in Charkhi Dadri, died on the spot.

Following the accident, chaos prevailed at the accident site and the hospital. As soon as the information was received, parents of the students rushed to the hospital and the spot, creating scenes of panic and grief.

Upon receiving the information, DSP Dheeraj Kumar reached the spot and the hospital, along with police personnel, and took stock of the situation. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter. DSP Vikas Kumar said the accident is being investigated, and strict action will be taken against those found responsible.

"We reached the spot as soon as we recieved information about a collision between a roadways bus and a school bus...The injured were immediately shifted to the hospital. Unfortunately, a student died in the accident...," the DSP said. (ANI)

