Chandigarh, Aug 6 (PTI) Haryana on Thursday reported three more deaths due to COVID-19, as 755 fresh cases took the tally to 39,303, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

While two deaths were from hardest-hit Faridabad district, one fatality was from Ambala, the bulletin stated.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 910 New COVID-19 Cases: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 6, 2020.

With this, COVID-19 deaths in Haryana have risen to 458.

Among the districts that reported fresh cases include Faridabad 161, Gurgaon 83, Ambala 78, Rohtak 60, Panchkula 54, Sonipat 51, Rewari 48, Hisar 36, Karnal 34 and Kurukshetra 36, it said.

Also Read | 'Tharoorosaurus': Shashi Tharoor's Latest Book Is Collection of 'Quirky' Words And Stories Behind Them.

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 6,205 while 32,640 have been discharged after recovery.

As of Thursday, the state's recovery rate was 83.05 per cent while the rate of doubling of infections was 27 days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)