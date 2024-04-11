Mahendragarh (Haryana) [India], April 11 (ANI): Pradeep Kumar, Assistant Secretary, RTA, Mahendragarh at Naranul, was suspended with immediate effect on Thursday after five students were killed and 15 others were injured in a school bus accident.

As per an official order issued by the Haryana government, Pardeep has been placed under suspension with immediate effect as he failed to check vehicles plying on the road without valid documents.

Meanwhile, the Additional Transport Commissioner (Road Safety) directed officials to conduct a detailed enquiry and submit a report pointing out the reasons for mishaps and the name of the concerned officer/officials of the office of DTO-cum-Secretary, RTA, Mahendragarh at Narnaul or other people responsible for dereliction of their duties within three days after physically visiting the place.

The police earlier said that the preliminary investigation suggested that the driver was driving the bus under the influence of alcohol.

"Upon receiving the information of the incident, we reached the spot. The driver is suspected to be intoxicated. Further investigation into the matter is underway," Mahendragarh Station House Officer (SHO) Uday Bhan said.

One of the students who got injured in the accident said that the bus was overspeeding and collided with a canal, leading to the accident.

"The driver was drunk, and the bus was overspeeding. As soon as the driver tried to take a turn, the bus collided with a canal and overturned. There were 50 students on the bus," the student told police.

