Chandigarh, July 9: The Haryana government on Friday announced to reopen schools for Classes 9 to 12 from July 16, saying students will be allowed to join schools with the permission of their parents. Besides, students of Classes 6 to 8 will also be able to come to schools with effect from July 23, said an official spokesperson.

However, he said it would not be mandatory for the students to come to school as online classes will continue. Social distancing and other rules will be applicable for the students coming to the schools, said the spokesperson. Punjab Eases COVID-19 Restrictions, Amarinder Singh Govt Lifts Weekend, Night Curfew; Opens Bars, Cinema Halls.

No decision has been taken yet to open school for students of Classes 1 to 5.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday had said that a plan should be made to reopen the educational institutions subject to the strict adherence of the COVID-19 protocols. “Given the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, a plan should be made to reopen the schools at the earliest,” Khattar had said.

