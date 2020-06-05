India News | Haryana's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,597 with 316 Fresh Cases; Gurgaon Reports 153 Cases

Chandigarh, Jun 5 (PTI) Haryana on Friday reported 316 fresh COVID-19 cases, 153 of them from the worst-hit Gurgaon district, taking the total tally in the state to 3,597.

Gurgaon, which has so far reported four of the 24 COVID-19 deaths in the state, now has a cumulative total of 1,563 instances of the infection, according to the state health department's bulletin.

Haryana reported its highest single-day spike in novel coronavirus cases at 327 on Thursday, the day before 302 cases had been reported. The state had registered 296 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Among the fresh cases on Friday, 59 were reported from Faridabad district, 22 from Charkhi Dadri, 14 from Palwal, 12 from Kurukshetra, 11 from Rewari, nine from Hisar, seven from Karnal, six from Ambala, four each from Rohtak and Narnaul, three each from Nuh and Fatehabad, two each from Jind, Jhajjar and Sirsa and one each from Kaithal, Panipat and Panchkula, as per the bulletin.

Total active COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 2,364 while 1,209 patients have recovered, it stated.

With the spike in cases, the state's COVID-19 recovery rate dropped from Thursday's 34.23 per cent to 33.61 per cent. The rate at which infections are doubling in the state stood at six days.

Asked about the sudden jump in cases being reported from Gurgaon district daily, Health Minister Anil Vij said while some patients have travel history, others were employees of many private companies who had got their tests done from private laboratories.

"These employees are getting themselves tested from private laboratories and many have reported positive... Many people also have travel history,” he said.

To another question, Vij said Haryana government has not sent any of its citizens to get their samples tested from Delhi.

He, however, said there were reports that some people who had got themselves tested from private laboratories in Delhi had shown their addresses in Haryana.

"When these addresses were verified, it was found that nobody by the name which was provided by those who got themselves tested from private labs in Delhi lived on those addresses. The mobile numbers provided by these patients were also found invalid. We have written to ICMR in this regard," Vij said.

