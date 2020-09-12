Jammu, Sep 12 (PTI) A 27-year-old mentally challenged man was reunited with his family here after he was found roaming in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Sunil Kumar, a resident of Doridagar village of Akhnoor in the outskirts of Jammu, was noticed at Ghagwal bus stand in Samba on Friday, a police spokesman said.

Kumar said he was brought to the police station and after strenuous efforts his identity was established and later handed over to his family this afternoon after proper verification and completion of all legal formalities.

The family members thanked the police personnel for their arduous efforts, the spokesman said.

