Lucknow, Nov 23 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking quashing of an advertisement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government for filling up the post of state chief information commissioner (CIC).

A division bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Saurabh Lavania said, "The petition has not been filed in public interest or in representative capacity."

The petition, which was filed by Nutan Thakur, alleged that the advertisement was issued in an illegal manner.

In its order, the bench said, "We do not find that any right of the petitioner is being infringed or is being adversely affected or as to the cause of miscarriage of justice by issuance of advertisement for filling up the vacancy of the post of CIC."

Noting that the advertisement was issued on November 3, the bench hoped that the state government will take effective and concrete steps to ensure that the vacancy is filled up in the shortest possible time.

The post of CIC fell vacant after Javed Usmani retired in February.

