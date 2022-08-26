Ranchi, Aug 26 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Friday sought to know from the CBI the status of criminal cases pending against MPs and MLAs of the state.

The court directed the central agency to file an affidavit in the matter in one week, and furnish a status report on the cases pending against lawmakers.

Also Read | CBI Nabs ICICI Bank Sales Manager, Outsourced Worker in Rs 50,000-Bribery in Home Loan in Delhi.

A bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad were hearing a public interest litigation.

The petition was filed by non-profit Jharkhand Against Corruption, seeking speedy disposal of cases pending against lawmakers.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Says Will Bring Confidence Motion in Delhi Assembly To Show No Defection in AAP.

The government had earlier filed a status report stating that 76 criminal cases were pending against legislators in the state.

The state counsel had stated that 14 cases have been disposed of, of which the accused have been acquitted in four cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)