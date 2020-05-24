India News | Heatwave Sweeps Haryana, Punjab; Mercury Touches 45 Deg C in Narnaul

Chandigarh, May 24 (PTI) Heatwave conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana, where Narnaul recorded a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The maximum temperature at Narnaul settled four notches above the normal limits, the Meteorological Department here said.

Among other places in Haryana, Hisar sizzled at 43.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal limits while Ambala recorded a high of 42.6 degrees Celsius, up four degrees against normal.

Karnal recorded a high of 41.6 degrees Celsius, up two notches.

In Punjab, Patiala recorded a high of 42.6 degrees Celsius, up three degrees.

Amritsar and Ludhiana also recorded above normal maximums of 41.2 degrees Celsius and 41.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also experienced a hot day with a maximum of 41.7 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal limits.

According to the MeT department forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to rise by 2-3 degrees with development of intense heatwave conditions over many parts of Haryana and Punjab over next few days.

Severe heatwave at isolated parts over southern and southwestern parts of both states is also likely during next 48 to 72 hours.

The maximum temperature is likely to reach 44-47 degrees Celsius over districts in southern and southwestern parts of Punjab and Haryana during this period, according to the MeT department.

