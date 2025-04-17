Chandigarh, Apr 17 (PTI) Heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds, lashed Chandigarh in the early hours on Thursday while many parts of Punjab also received rain.

According to the MeT Department here, Chandigarh received 8.3 mm of rain. However, the sky became clear in the morning and residents woke up to sunny weather.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, April 17 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Among other places in Punjab which received rain in the early hours included Amritsar (4.5 mm), Pathankot (3.2 mm), Gurdaspur (18.8 mm) and Rupnagar (6 mm).

In neighbouring Haryana, Ambala received a light shower, the Met said.

Also Read | Chandra Shekhar Birth Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Former Prime Minister, Says ‘His Efforts for Nation-Building Will Always Be Remembered’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)