Dehradun, Jul 29 (PTI) A helicopter service from Dehradun to New Tehri, Shrinagar and Gauchar began on Wednesday.

Marking the beginning of the new service, a private helicopter took off from the Jolly Grant Airport here for New Tehri after an online flag-off by Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Five persons went on the inaugural flight, Jolly Grant Airport Director D K Gautam said.

The service has been started under the UDAN Yojana and regional connectivity scheme, he said.

The helicopter owned by Pawan Hans Pvt Ltd will be available from the Jolly Grant airport thrice a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

It will depart from Jollygrant airport at 9.40 am and reach Gauchar at 11.50 am via New Tehri and Shrinagar. It will return to Jolly Grant airport at 2.30 pm in the afternoon.

