Chandigarh, Jul 26 (PTI) On the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hailed the valour of the armed forces during the war and paid tributes to the martyrs saying heroes always live in the hearts of people.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also hailed the valour of the armed forces in the 1999 war and said let us never forget their bravery and supreme sacrifices.

"Heroes will never die, if they do, they will live in the hearts of the people," tweeted Khattar.

In his tweet, Singh said, "This day India completes 21 years of Operation Vijay. Let us never forget the bravery & supreme sacrifice of our armed forces in the Kargil War in the midst of inhospitable terrain & extreme weather conditions".

"An indebted nation salutes you. Jai Hind!” the senior Congress leader added.

Earlier in a statement on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Khattar said the sacrifices made by the armed forces in war will always inspire the youth to become more patriotic.

“Haryana is a land of patriots and even before the Kargil War, during the wars of 1962, 1965 and 1971 our soldiers had fought the enemy with valour and courage,” he said.

“We are proud that 69 soldiers, belonging to Haryana, were martyred in the Kargil War. The sacrifice, courage and dedication of our soldiers can never be forgotten and the country will forever remain indebted to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation,” he said.

The Kargil War was declared over on July 26, 1999, after Indian soldiers pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks in Kargil.

