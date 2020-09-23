Lahaul, September 23: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Wednesday reviewed the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state. The PM will visit Lahaul on October 3, 2020 to inaugurate the Atal Rohtang Tunnel, said the CM's office.

On Wednesday, Thakur held a meeting with the Lahaul-Spiti district officials at Keylong.

The construction of the Atal Tunnel connecting Manali with Leh, which is the world's longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet, has been completed in a period of 10 years whereas the original estimated time was less than six years.

Earlier, Chief Engineer KP Purushothaman said the tunnel will reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 kilometres and four hours can be saved.

