Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday led a massive anti-drug awareness walkathon in Bilaspur under the State-wide public campaign against 'Chitta', as the town echoed with strong and impactful slogans against drug abuse.

The walkathon, organised from the Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) to Luhnu Ground, witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, public representatives, officers and prominent citizens.

The Chief Minister administered a solemn oath on the school grounds, where participants collectively pledged to eliminate chitta and other narcotic substances from Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing a large gathering at Luhnu Ground, the Chief Minister described chitta as a "slow poison" destroying the future of the youth and shattering families, while also subjecting them to social stigma. He said the State Government had launched a mass anti-drug movement from the historic Ridge Maidan in Shimla on 15th November, followed by campaigns in Dharamshala and Hamirpur, with Bilaspur being another strong milestone in the people's movement today.

Sukhu called upon every section of society, especially the youth, to actively participate in the fight against drug abuse. He said that meaningful social change had always been led by young people and expressed confidence that the youth of Himachal Pradesh would once again stand shoulder to shoulder with the government to make the State drug-free.

The Chief Minister announced that the government would soon launch an 'Anti-Chitta Volunteer Scheme', under which college and university students, NCC and NSS cadets, members of youth clubs and socially conscious citizens would be trained as frontline volunteers in the campaign.

Emphasising that the government's approach was not limited to slogans or symbolic events, he said strict action was being taken against drug traffickers alongside focused rehabilitation of victims. He announced that Rs. 20 crore has been released for the de-addiction and rehabilitation centre being developed at Kotla Barog in Sirmaur district.

Sharing enforcement details, he said that during the State-wide 'Naka' campaign from November 17 to 19, 208 checkpoints were set up, nearly 28,000 vehicles were checked and several NDPS cases were registered, leading to 33 arrests. On November 22, simultaneous searches at 124 locations led to nine NDPS cases and nine arrests. On December 25, a special drive around educational institutions resulted in 12 cases registered and 385 challans issued.

The Chief Minister said the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs (PIT-NDPS) Act was being effectively invoked to detain habitual offenders. Action has so far been initiated against 66 criminals under the PIT and NDPS provisions, including 19 notorious chitta traffickers detained on December 6 and 19.

He further informed that action was underway against illegal properties linked to drug money. Of the 72 identified encroachment and illicit construction cases, action has been completed in 14, and proceedings are underway in the remaining cases.

Sukhu said inspections of pharmaceutical manufacturing units were also being conducted to curb illegal production and distribution of psychotropic drugs. He added that community-based strategies were being strengthened through meetings held in 234 drug-affected panchayats to improve local intelligence, awareness and prevention efforts.

Town and Country Planning and Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, former Minister Ram Lal Thakur, former MLAs Tilak Raj and Bambar Thakur, Co-Convenor of the State Drug Abuse Prevention Board Sanjay Bhardwaj, Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari, Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar and Superintendent of Police Sandeep Dhawal were present on the occasion. (ANI)

