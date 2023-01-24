Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday attacked former CM Jai Ram Thakur over his allegations regarding state borrowings.

Speaking to reporters in Shimla, Sukhu said, "I don't want to get into a needless blame game over which government borrowed how much. What's before us is that there is a loan of Rs 75,000 crores on the people of Himachal."

"We have been left with dues of Rs 11,000 crores to officers and government employees, arrears of 6th Pay Commission and other debts. We have also been left with around Rs 5,000 crores, which was incurred on 900 institutes that were opened in last six months," he added.

Talking about the closure of industries, Sukhu said the government will take steps and industries will be opened.

"Regarding the closure of industries, it is a matter of employers and their employees. I will speak more about this tomorrow. In the coming days, all closed industries in the state will reopen," he further said.

Earlier on Monday, the former Himachal Pradesh CM attacked the Sukhu government over borrowings and the closure of industries.

"We (BJP govt) didn't borrow as much even in the Covid period as the loans the previous Congress government took. Under this government, every big industry in the state has started shutting down. This seems to be the new culture in the state," Jai Ram Thakur said. (ANI)

