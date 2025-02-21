Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu has intensified its crackdown on synthetic drugs, aiming to introduce stricter laws to curb the state's growing drug problem, said an official release on Friday.

The government has made it clear that it will not compromise in any way when it comes to tackling the drug menace.

While the police continue their campaign to rescue youth trapped in addiction and bust drug rackets, the state is also working towards creating public awareness and mobilising a mass movement against drugs.

As part of its efforts, the state government has sent a proposal to the central government, urging an amendment to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The proposal seeks to deny bail to individuals caught with less than three grams of synthetic drugs. If approved, this amendment would further tighten the legal framework, making it more difficult for drug traffickers to escape prosecution.

Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, while speaking to ANI, emphasised the seriousness of the issue, stating,

"This is not happening for the first time. Wherever drug abuse is spreading across the country, Himachal Pradesh is also feeling its impact. Since our Congress government came to power, we have taken strict steps to combat drug abuse, whether through awareness campaigns or by strengthening police manpower."

He further explained that the state government is actively working with law enforcement agencies to identify and apprehend drug peddlers.

Addressing concerns about heroin and synthetic drugs, Negi clarified that the production of these drugs does not take place in Himachal Pradesh but rather in other states, from where they infiltrate into the region.

"The most concerning factor about synthetic drugs is that once a person gets addicted, it becomes extremely difficult to break free. This issue involves our youth as well as older individuals who are falling into addiction. We are making every effort to stop this," he said.

Negi also acknowledged the challenges posed by insufficient rainfall and snowfall this year, which have significantly affected agriculture and horticulture in the state.

Negi also expressed concerns over the changing weather and its impact on horticulture and agriculture.

"The lack of adequate rain and snowfall is a major concern. However, the winter season is still ongoing, and we hope for more precipitation to provide relief to farmers and orchard owners. This year's below-normal rainfall has had a considerable impact on agriculture, and we are closely monitoring the situation," Negi added.

Meanwhile, Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh highlighted the steps being taken by his department to combat drug abuse at the grassroots level.

He told ANI, "We have made a concerted effort to involve all representatives of panchayats in the fight against drugs. Through awareness campaigns, we are ensuring that local governing bodies play an active role in preventing drug abuse."

Singh also revealed a significant decision regarding drug users and said, "If anyone is found consuming synthetic drugs like heroin, the panchayat will take action against them. We have decided that individuals caught using drugs will be deprived of any benefits provided by the panchayat. This is a firm step to deter drug abuse at the community level."

In addition to enforcement measures, the government is working towards establishing rehabilitation centres to help addicts recover. Singh acknowledged the growing concern over synthetic drugs and the need for legal reforms.

"We have submitted a proposal to the Government of India to make the NDPS Act stricter. Currently, those caught with less than three grams of chemical drugs are granted bail quickly. This loophole needs to be closed. We had sent a similar request earlier, and we hope this time it will be implemented," he added.

Singh further stressed the importance of parental supervision and societal vigilance, urging families to monitor their children's behaviour closely.

"Awareness is crucial. A movement needs to be created against drug abuse. Even the Governor recently emphasized the need for a mass movement. The state government is committed to strengthening laws and enforcement," he said.

Singh mentioned intensifying border security by maintaining heightened vigilance in areas like Nurpur, Baddi, Paonta Sahib, and other border regions to curb drug trafficking. He also praised the efforts of Shimla police officers, saying they have been doing commendable work in apprehending criminals and drug peddlers from other states.

With these strict measures, the Himachal Pradesh government is determined to combat the rising menace of synthetic drugs, ensuring both legal and community-driven action to protect the state's youth and society at large.

On the issue of new panchayats, Singh disclosed that the government has received 700 proposals for their formation.

He stated, "The financial viability of these proposals is being considered, and panchayats will be formed accordingly." (ANI)

