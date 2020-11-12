Shimla, Nov 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh reported six more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking the death toll in the state to 406, while 765 new cases pushed the infection count to 28,184.

Three deaths were reported from Shimla, two from Mandi and one from Hamirpur, according to the Health department data issued here.

A total of 198 patients recovered from the disease on Thursday, pushing the total number of recoveries in the state to 21,585, it stated.

Twenty-two people have migrated out of the state, the Health Department said.

There are currently 6,165 active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh.

