Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): The total number of positive cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 1175, informed the State Health Department.

Out of the total, there are 276 active cases, 875 recoveries, and nine deaths.

India's COVID-19 case count crossed the eight lakh-mark on Saturday with yet another highest single-day spike of 27,114 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The total number of positive cases in the country stands at 8,20,916, including 2,83,407 active cases, 5,15,386 cured/discharged/migrated and 22,123 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

