Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): In the wake of devastating rains and landslides across Himachal Pradesh, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced immediate financial relief for flood-hit areas.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said that an interim sum of Rs 2 crore per constituency has been sanctioned for road restoration in badly affected assembly segments. At the same time, Rs 50 lakh will be allocated to each of the remaining constituencies for emergency infrastructure work.

"After a departmental meeting yesterday, we have decided to release two crore per constituency as interim relief for those areas worst affected by the floods, and Rs 50 lakh for every other assembly constituency," Singh confirmed.

The minister emphasised that ensuring balanced and equitable development across Himachal Pradesh has always been a core objective.

"Balanced development has always been our top priority. The disaster that has struck parts of Himachal, particularly Mandi district, is deeply tragic. I personally visited affected areas such as Nachan, Siraj, Chohar, Karsog, and Dharampur. The worst-hit region is the constituency of former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur," he noted.

He added that the department is compiling a detailed report and will be submitted to the Union Government.

"I will meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and also Renu Devi Shivraj Chauhan, the Minister for Rural Development. Since PMGSY roads fall under their purview, I will seek their full cooperation. We are requesting maximum support for Himachal, and this is not a political issue. We must rise above party lines and act with unity," Singh stated.

He took a strong stance against trivialising relief work, particularly referring to recent statements by Kangana Ranaut, without naming her directly.

"Some people make laughable remarks, saying they have no post or power. But when you're elected, you're not just voicing your own concern, as you represent the voice of lakhs of voters," he said.

On Kangana Ranaut's statement showing helplessness, he said that it is unfortunate that an MP is avoiding people in such a critical situation.

"Statements that claim one cannot serve because of a lack of position are unfortunate. Real service goes beyond holding office. Even clearing a drain or fixing a broken road matters deeply to those affected. For them, it's a life-saving act, not a small task," he said.

He continued, warning against opportunistic politics during a crisis.

"I don't want to comment much, but making jokes or smiling in disaster zones is against the very soul of Himachali culture. A public representative should act with dignity, gravity, and compassion. The need of the hour is solidarity." Singh Said.

Singh also said the government has relaxed tendering norms to enable quick work.

"We've allowed offline tenders in severely affected zones to speed up road restoration, JCB deployment, drainage repair, and other emergency works. This flexibility is essential in such emergency conditions," he explained.

Highlighting the economic angle, Singh said restoring roads and transport is crucial for farmers.

"Mandi is a fruit-producing region. The broken road network is hampering the movement of apples, vegetables, and other produce to markets. This causes economic losses to farmers. Reconnecting these areas is our urgent priority," he said.

Calling for greater cooperation from the Centre, Singh expressed disappointment over delays in financial support for past disasters:

"Earlier, a support of Rs 2,000 crore was promised on paper. We hope this is released soon. We must speak with one united voice before the Centre. Whether ruling or opposition, all Himachalis must come together for this cause," he said.

He mentioned that damage assessments are ongoing and the PWD alone has suffered losses between Rs 400 to Rs 500 crore, particularly in Mandi district.

On the Postponement of Virbhadra Singh's Statue Inauguration, Vikramaditya Singh also addressed the planned inauguration of a statue of former CM Virbhadra Singh, originally scheduled for July 15 at Shimla's Ridge.

"Given the current situation, so many deaths, people displaced, massive suffering--it would be inappropriate to hold any celebratory event. The event has been postponed, and a new date will be finalised later after consultation with the party leadership," Singh said.

"My father, Virbhadra Singh, served six terms as CM. He always stood by the people in tough times. Honouring his legacy must also reflect compassion and timing," he said.

Singh further said that the state government is fully committed to both short-term relief and long-term reconstruction.

"I have toured the affected regions personally and spoken with people. PWD teams are working relentlessly on the ground. Whether it's a small job or a major restoration, we treat every task with seriousness. Our goal remains the equitable development of all of Himachal Pradesh, and I assure the people of the state of our full commitment during this crisis, " he affirmed. (ANI)

