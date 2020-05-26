India News | Hisar Hottest at 48 Deg C as Heatwave Intensifies in Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, May 26 (PTI) A severe heatwave swept Haryana, Punjab and their joint capital, Chandigarh, on Tuesday, with Hisar being the hottest place in the region at 48 degrees Celsius.

Hisar in Haryana recorded its hottest day of the current summer so far, with the maximum temperature settling five notches above normal limits, the Meteorological Department here said.

Blistering heat also swept Narnaul at 46 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal limits.

Among other places in Haryana, Ambala sizzled at 44.2 degrees Celsius, up five notches, while Karnal sweltered under intense heat at 44 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal limits.

Sweltering heat also swept Patiala in Punjab which recorded a high of 44.7 degrees Celsius, up four notches.

Amritsar and Ludhiana also recorded above normal maximums of 43.7 degrees Celsius and 44.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also experienced a hot day at 43.1 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal limits.

According to the MeT department forecast, the heat wave conditions will continue to prevail for the next two days in Punjab and Haryana.

