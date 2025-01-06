New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) As India reported cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) on Monday, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said the government is closely monitoring the situation and there is no reason to worry.

He said HMPV is not a new virus and no surge in any of the common respiratory virus pathogens has been observed in the country.

Also Read | HMPV Virus Detected in Tamil Nadu: 2 Children Test Positive for Human Metapneumovirus in Chennai.

In a video message, Nadda said in the wake of the recent reports of HMPV in China, the Health Ministry, the ICMR, the country's apex health research body, and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are keeping a close watch on the situation in China and other neighbouring countries.

The WHO has "taken cognisance of the situation and will share the report shortly with us", he said.

Also Read | HMPV Virus Scare: No Patient Infected With Human Metapneumovirus in Mumbai, Says BMC; Urges Citizens To Take Precautions.

"The country data for respiratory viruses available with ICMR and integrated disease surveillance programme has also been reviewed and no surge in any of the common respiratory virus pathogens is observed in India," Nadda said.

The joint monitoring meeting was held under the Chairmanship of DGHS on January 4 to review this situation.

"The health systems and surveillance network of the country remain vigilant in ensuring the country is ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenge. There is no reason to worry we are closely monitoring the situation," he said.

He said that health experts have clarified that HMPV virus is not a new virus. It was first identified in 2001 and it has been circulating in the entire world. HMPV spreads through the air by way of respiration, Nadda stated.

This can affect persons of all age groups, he said.

The virus spreads more during winter and early spring months.

Two infants in Karnataka and one in Gujarat along with two children in Tamil Nadu have tested positive for HMPV, health officials said on Monday.

The Indian Council of Medical Research detected the two cases of HMPV in Karnataka through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

A three-month-old female infant with a history of bronchopneumonia was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru.

She has already been discharged, the ministry said.

An eight-month-old male infant with a history of bronchopneumonia tested positive for HMPV on January 3 after being admitted to Baptist Hospital. He is now recovering, it said.

It is important to note that neither of the patients have any history of international travel, the ministry underlined.

It emphasised that HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with it have been reported in various countries.

The ministry said it is monitoring the situation through all available surveillance channels. The ICMR will continue to track trends in HMPV circulation throughout the year.

The recent preparedness drill conducted across the country has shown that India is well-equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses and public health interventions can be deployed promptly if needed, the ministry stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)