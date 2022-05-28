Shimla, May 28 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday decided to enhance the daily honorarium of home guards by Rs 208.

In a statement issued here, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the move to hike the daily honorarium from Rs 675 to Rs 883 would benefit around 5,000 home guard personnel of the hill state.

Also Read | Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 3612 Fitter, Electrician And Other Posts At rrc-wr.com; Check Details Here.

Home guards will now get a monthly honorarium of Rs 26,492, up from Rs 20,258, he said.

The state government will now be spending about Rs 3 crore per month and about Rs 34 crore per annum towards honorarium for home guards, Thakur said.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: Poverty Leads Mother To Give Poison to Three Children, Attempts Suicide in Kolkata.

The Himachal Pradesh government has already implemented the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission for all its employees, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)