Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 14 (ANI): Susanta Nath, IG, Tripura Frontier, Border Security Force, wished the guards of both India and Bangladesh at Akhura-Agartala integrated check post on the occasion of Diwali on Saturday and hoped their unity remains intact.

After distributing sweets and snacks among the security personnel, he said, "As you can see guards from both sides are eating and chatting together, it shows our unity and understanding; and I hope it stays the same."

Nath told the Indian personnel, "Every soldier gets to celebrate Diwali with their family once in 5-6 years and we are proud that we are here serving the nation. A soldier has two families, one at their native places and the other at the posts. So, as the head of this BSF family, I am here to greet you all. Here, we are the family to each other. BSF is a big family, which supports each other." (ANI)

