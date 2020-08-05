Chandigarh, Aug 5 (PTI) Hot and humid weather conditions continued to prevail in Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday, with maximum temperature at most places hovering above normal limits, the MeT department said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum of 36.5 degrees Celsius, four notches more than normal limits, according to the Meteorological department.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a high of 36.6 degrees Celsius, up one notch against normal.

Karnal recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, while Ambala's day temperature was 36 degrees Celsius, it said.

In Punjab, Patiala recorded a high of 36.3 degrees Celsius, up three notches against normal limits, the MeT department said.

Amritsar and Ludhiana recorded day temperature of 36.7 and 36 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to the MeT department forecast, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Haryana and Punjab on Saturday and Sunday.

