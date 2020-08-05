Mumbai, August 5: Heavy rains accompanied with strong winds continue to lash Mumbai on Wednesday for the second consecutive day. Waterlogging has been reported in several low lying areas of the maximum city. Due to heavy rain and waterlogging, the train services on harbour line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)- Vashi and on mainline between CSMT- Thane have been suspended, said the Central Railway. Mumbai Rains: Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray Appeals People to Remain Indoors Amid Heavy Rainfall and Strong Wind Warnings.

Mumbai police also asked people to stay indoors and not venture out. "We request Mumbaikars to stay indoors and not venture out unless it is essential. Practice all necessary precautions and do not venture out near the shore or waterlogged areas," said Mumbai police. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Winds Wreak Portion of DY Patil Stadium, Sways Lights of Wankhede, Brings Down Cladding of Jaslok Hospital (Watch Pics and Videos).

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the city till August 6. As per the IMD, Mumbai's Colaba received 22.9 cm rainfall while Santacruz received 8.8 cm rain between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm.

Statement by Mumbai Police:

We request Mumbaikars to stay indoors and not venture out unless it is extremely essential. Practice all necessary precautions and do not venture out near the shore or waterlogged areas: Mumbai Police https://t.co/inOzmvG8iz pic.twitter.com/HqrpTc7iNP — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

The weather forecasting department said, "Presently strong winds with speed reaching 70 Kmph along the coast are prevailing and likely to continue during the next three hours." Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday reviewed the situation after heavy rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining areas. He instructed the officials to be alert.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2020 07:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).