Jaipur, Jun 20 (PTI) Maximum temperatures dropped by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius at most places in Rajasthan with Sriganganagar recording the highest at 43 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department official said on Saturday.

Bikaner recorded 42.5 degrees Celsius followed by 41.9 in Churu, 41.1 in Jaisalmer, 40.2 each in Jodhpur and Kota, 40 in Jaipur, 39.9 in Barmer, 39.4 in Ajmer and 39.6 in Dabok.

Minimum temperature at most places was recorded in the range of 23 and 33 degrees Celsius.

The department has forecast heavy rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning accompanied with gusty wind conditions likely to occur at isolated places in the next 24 hours.

