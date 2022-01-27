Shimla, Jan 27 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Thursday said the state government's announcement to supply free power to those houses that consume up to 60 units per month will not benefit citizens.

Addressing a function to mark the 52nd Statehood Day in Solan on Tuesday, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had announced free electricity to households that consume up to 60 units per month. He had also announced that domestic consumers whose electricity consumption is up to 125 units will be charged only Re 1 per unit instead of Rs 1.90.

Rathore said the government should have provided at least 100 units of free electricity per month as, according to him, even a bulb consumes more than 60 units per month.

The state Congress chief demanded the government to further withdraw rent on power metres as they were installed several decades ago. The surcharge should also be done away with, he said.

“Power tariff is much higher in Himachal Pradesh as compared to other states despite the fact that electricity is generated in the hill state,” Rathore said.

When asked if the Congress would promise 100 units of free electricity per month if it assumes power, Rathore said his party will consider including it in its manifesto for the next Assembly elections.

