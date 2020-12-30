Dharamshala (HP), Dec 30 (PTI) Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati on Wednesday said social gatherings on New Year's Eve in the district have been limited to a maximum of 50 people to control the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, according to the Disaster Management Act, only environmental-friendly firecrackers will be sold in the district and the duration to burst them will be from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am on New Year's Day.

He said that prior permission of the SDM concerned would be mandatory for New Year's Eve events.

He said the use of sound dissemination equipment would not be allowed in open spaces in such events, whereas the former sound broadcasting equipment could be run in public premises like auditorium, conference room, community hall, banquet hall only after prior permission.

He said, “Bursting of firecrackers in markets, government offices, silence zones and heritage buildings is completely prohibited. All sub-divisional magistrates and executive magistrates of Kangra district are authorised to take necessary action against such a person who violates these instructions.”

He said that all municipal corporations, municipal councils, and nagar panchayats will ensure scientific disposal of waste generated by fireworks.

Kangra Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan said there will be restricted one-way vehicular traffic allowed on December 31 in Dharamsala and nobody shall be allowed to move outside after 10 pm to implement curfew rules.

