Muzaffarnagar, Aug 10 (PTI) A Haryana government's senior official arrested for allegedly trying to kill his wife, a Bihar-cadre IAS officer, at her parent's house here in Muzaffarnagar early this month, was granted bail by a local court on Monday.

District and Sessions Judge Rajiv Sharma granted bail to Rajeev Nayan, posted as a regional labour commissioner in Gurgaon at the time of his arrest, on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the same amount.

The case against Nayan had been registered by Muzaffarnagar police on a complaint by his wife Shaija Sharma, presently posted as a joint secretary in the Bihar government's Road Construction Department, that she had visited her parent's house at New Mandi area in Muzaffarnagar on July 31.

According to the prosecution, the 37-year-old IAS officer had alleged in her complaint that her estranged husband barged into her parent's house on August 1 and attacked her, trying to strangulate her to death.

As the woman's father tried to intervene, the Haryana government official also attacked him following which the woman reported the matter to the police, the prosecution said.

On woman's complaint, a case was registered against Rajeev Nayan under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house trespass), 352 (assaulting one without any provocation), 504 (insulting someone to breach peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code besides the 66B of the Information Technology Act.

Muzaffarnagar's Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav has then said the woman IAS officer had also accused her husband of opening a fake Facebook profile in her name.

He was arrested and sent to judicial custody, Yadav had added.

