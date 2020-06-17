India News | Husband, In-laws Held for Killing Woman in Jammu

Jammu, Jun 17 (PTI) Jammu Police on Wednesday claimed to have solved a woman's murder with the arrest of her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law, a spokesperson said.

The dead body of Rakha Devi (31) bearing injury marks was found at her residence in Satwari area of Jammu on April 23 this year, he said.

Also Read | Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Former Union Minister & RJD Leader, Tests Positive For COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

Her husband Chader Kant Tiwari had told police that she died after falling from the stairs, the police spokesperson said.

However, investigation revealed that on the day of the incident Tiwari had allegedly stopped Devi from visiting her mother and this led to a heated argument between the two, he said.

Also Read | Manipur Political Crisis: 3 BJP MLAs Join Congress, TMC & Independent Withdraw Support; Biren Singh Government in Trouble.

Later, Tiwari's mother Sunehla and sister Sunita joined the fight. They allegedly caught Devi's hands, while Tiwari hit her on head with an iron rod, the spokesperson said.

Tiwari, his mother and sister wanted to dispose Devi's body, but a neighbour noticed them and informed police, he alleged.

Devi's body was recovered and the post-mortem report overruled the theory that she fell from stairs, saying injury marks on the head were caused with a blunt object, the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)