India News | Hyderabad International Airport Facilitates Evacuation Flight of Somali Nationals

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 7 (ANI): Hyderabad International Airport on Saturday handled a departures repatriation flight for Somali nationals stranded in Hyderabad during lockdown in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

In an official statement, Aiport authorities informed that a relief charter flight of Daallo Airlines DAO178 ( Arrival)/ DAO179 (Departure) landed from Mogadishu (Somalia) via Muscat as a ferry flight today at 9.30 AM and departed at 11.39 AM (Morning) with 128 passengers to Somalia via Muscat.

All departing passengers were serviced through the fully sanitized Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT) of Hyderabad International Airport as per all safety protocol in place.

So far the airport has handled 18 departures evacuation flights facilitating about 1700 foreign nationals stranded in Hyderabad City, Telangana to various countries.

The airport has also handled 34 Arrivals Evacuation flights under the two phases of the Govt. of India's Vande Bharat Mission facilitating over 5000 Indian Citizens from various foreign destinations to Hyderabad. All arriving passengers were quarantined by the State Government. (ANI)

